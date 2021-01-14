Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $11,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USPH. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,557,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 193,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after buying an additional 107,646 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,301,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares in the last quarter.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

NYSE:USPH opened at $129.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.34. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $134.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $108.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $104,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $249,352.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,659 shares of company stock worth $2,320,188. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on USPH. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.