Scotiabank Increases Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) Price Target to C$0.65

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price objective increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on GTE. National Bank Financial set a C$0.40 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) from C$1.50 to C$0.85 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) alerts:

TSE:GTE remained flat at $C$0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 382,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,302. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.25 and a 52 week high of C$1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$245.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.