Scotiabank Increases Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$5.75

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$5.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ERF. CIBC increased their target price on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James set a C$4.00 price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.02.

Shares of TSE:ERF traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,246. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.94. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.81.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$192.84 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 0.29875 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.63 per share, with a total value of C$52,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 184,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$486,160.76.

About Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

