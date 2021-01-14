Scotiabank Increases Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target to $4.25

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $2.75 to $4.25 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CPG. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.75 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.08.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

NYSE CPG traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.09. 198,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,530,611. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $328.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.28 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 26,601 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 1,297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 152,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 141,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.