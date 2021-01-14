Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,185,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,795,000 after purchasing an additional 373,350 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,129,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,021,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,692,000 after purchasing an additional 59,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 904,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.02. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,772. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.63. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $71.93.

