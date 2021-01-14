Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Sets New 12-Month High at $92.92

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.92 and last traded at $92.86, with a volume of 1037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

