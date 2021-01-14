Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF accounts for 1.4% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 239,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1,585.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,643,000 after purchasing an additional 492,543 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $93.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,233. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.61.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

