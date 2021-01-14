Schroders plc (SDRC.L) (LON:SDRC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,227.79

Shares of Schroders plc (SDRC.L) (LON:SDRC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,227.79 and traded as high as $2,370.00. Schroders plc (SDRC.L) shares last traded at $2,370.00, with a volume of 16,093 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,227.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,067.16. The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.59.

About Schroders plc (SDRC.L) (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

