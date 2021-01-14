Scala 24 Hour Volume Hits $872.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, Scala has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $872.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00030585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00107812 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00060436 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00237438 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000642 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,738.79 or 0.86687880 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,322,189,688 coins and its circulating supply is 9,522,189,688 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.