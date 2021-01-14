Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.69. Saul Centers posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

NYSE:BFS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,749. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.20 million, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $57.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 6.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 6.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 6.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth $47,000. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

