Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Short Interest Update

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCZC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.28. 2,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,956. Santa Cruz County Bank has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $57.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $174.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter.

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in Santa Cruz County, California. Its primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also offers lending products, including commercial, multi-family, agricultural, municipal, installment, business term, and SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, and credit cards.

