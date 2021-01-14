Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) Price Target Raised to C$10.50 at Scotiabank

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.00.

Get Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE SSL opened at C$8.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 16.80 and a current ratio of 16.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.09. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.22.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$18.91 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Lois Little sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total transaction of C$186,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 301,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,800,490.40. Also, Director David Awram sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total value of C$973,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 433,440 shares in the company, valued at C$4,217,371.20.

About Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.