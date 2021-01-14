Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Short Interest Update

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 647.4% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sandfire Resources stock remained flat at $$4.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. Sandfire Resources has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43.

Sandfire Resources Company Profile

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 85% interest in the Black Butte copper project located in central Montana, the United States.

