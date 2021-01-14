Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Short Interest Update

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 647.4% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Sandfire Resources stock remained flat at $$4.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. Sandfire Resources has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43.
Sandfire Resources Company Profile
