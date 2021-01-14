Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Shares Gap Up to $0.76

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.76, but opened at $0.93. Sanchez Midstream Partners shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 3,220 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63.

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

