Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Short Interest Update

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the December 15th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SNMP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.89. 1,074,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,145. Sanchez Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.63.

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

