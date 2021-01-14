SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Lifted to “Buy” at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

SalMar ASA stock opened at $57.00 on Monday. SalMar ASA has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.97.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

