Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRX traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,863. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 195.34% and a negative return on equity of 68.95%. The business had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

