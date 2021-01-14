SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Tops $0.0269 on Major Exchanges

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 38.7% against the dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $49,893.09 and approximately $1.51 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.58 or 0.00271699 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00009167 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00024946 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 394.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

