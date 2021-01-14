Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.64.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,725. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.