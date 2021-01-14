Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.00

Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.00 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 469732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.88.

SBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$906.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.29.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

