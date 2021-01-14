Ryder System (NYSE:R) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

NYSE:R opened at $66.31 on Thursday. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $68.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.96.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.53. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Ryder System by 15.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System by 19.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Ryder System by 231.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

