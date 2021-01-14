Ryder System (NYSE:R) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ryder’s measures to reward shareholders via dividends despite coronavirus woes are encouraging. Notably, the company paid dividends worth $89.7 million in the first nine months of 2020, up 3% year over year. Additionally, Ryder is expected to have resumed its anti-dilutive share repurchase program in the fourth quarter. It was temporarily paused to address the coronavirus-related challenges. Cost-cutting measures to combat coronavirus-led woes are also noteworthy. Ryder expects annual savings to be $30 million in 2020 from its multi-year maintenance initiative. Owing to the tailwinds, shares of the company have outperformed its industry in a year’s time. However, decline in revenues at the Fleet Management Solutions is a concern. Rental demand is weak due to coronavirus-led woes. Ryder's liquidity position is also worrisome.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on R. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryder System from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ryder System from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.89.

Shares of R opened at $66.31 on Monday. Ryder System has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $68.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.53. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.49) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of R. FMR LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,416,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,664,000 after acquiring an additional 941,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 104.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 893,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,520,000 after purchasing an additional 456,419 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 13.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,238,000 after purchasing an additional 291,132 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 167.1% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 444,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after purchasing an additional 278,369 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 36.5% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 672,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,379,000 after purchasing an additional 179,784 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

