Rupee Hits Market Capitalization of $53,627.44 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 34.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Rupee has a market capitalization of $53,627.44 and $33.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00017270 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000116 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000033 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Rupee Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 41,750,400 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

