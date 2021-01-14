Ruff (RUFF) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.31 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Ruff has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $9.18 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ruff Profile

RUFF is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

