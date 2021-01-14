Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rubius Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.71.

NASDAQ RUBY traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.99. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.44.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

