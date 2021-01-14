RSK Smart Bitcoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $77,418.00 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $20.08 million and approximately $77,418.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $36,436.51 or 0.98159205 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002420 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 551 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.