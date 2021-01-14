RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

RPT has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of RPT Realty from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPT Realty from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point raised shares of RPT Realty from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.60.

RPT Realty stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.39. 6,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,998. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $760.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 35.25%. As a group, analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,733,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

