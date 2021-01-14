RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.
RPT has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of RPT Realty from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPT Realty from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point raised shares of RPT Realty from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.60.
RPT Realty stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.39. 6,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,998. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $760.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,733,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RPT Realty Company Profile
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.