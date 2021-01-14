Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 459,200 shares, a growth of 742.6% from the December 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Royce Global Value Trust stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 117,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,210. Royce Global Value Trust has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $230,558.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 1,513.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 353,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 331,902 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 243,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Royce Global Value Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.