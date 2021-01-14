Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $150.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $155.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.27.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $105.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.24.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $146.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,905,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,328,000 after purchasing an additional 183,839 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $1,074,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 14,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 15,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 1,889.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 45,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.