Royal Bank of Canada Increases Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target to $31.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. CIBC upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.
GIL stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,819. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 18,872,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $370,730,000 after acquiring an additional 421,383 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 11,127,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,883,000 after acquiring an additional 127,683 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,789,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,447,000 after acquiring an additional 981,269 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,923.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,275,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,839 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,880,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,041,000 after acquiring an additional 192,666 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.
