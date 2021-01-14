Royal Bank of Canada Increases Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target to $31.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. CIBC upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

GIL stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,819. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $602.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 18,872,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $370,730,000 after acquiring an additional 421,383 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 11,127,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,883,000 after acquiring an additional 127,683 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,789,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,447,000 after acquiring an additional 981,269 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,923.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,275,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,839 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,880,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,041,000 after acquiring an additional 192,666 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.

