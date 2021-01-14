Roth Capital Increases Knowles (NYSE:KN) Price Target to $23.00

Knowles (NYSE:KN) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NYSE KN opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Knowles has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.27 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald Macleod bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Knowles by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

