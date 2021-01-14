Roth Capital Increases Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target to $72.00

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Roth Capital from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CYRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $58.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $63.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 435.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

