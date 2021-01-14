Rotala PLC (ROL.L) (LON:ROL) Shares Gap Up to $24.50

Rotala PLC (ROL.L) (LON:ROL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.50, but opened at $25.50. Rotala PLC (ROL.L) shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 8,102 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Rotala PLC (ROL.L) in a research report on Monday.

The company has a market cap of £12.77 million and a PE ratio of -4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 23.69.

Rotala PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and public and private individuals. It is also involved in the property holding business. Rotala PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

