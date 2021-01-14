Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Raised by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,243 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $27,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Roper Technologies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $6.77 on Thursday, reaching $406.38. 6,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,752. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $423.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.73.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

