Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Short Interest Up 75.7% in December

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,560,000 shares, an increase of 75.7% from the December 15th total of 6,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,968. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rollins has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $583.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 10.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Rollins will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

