Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC upgraded the stock to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $422.61 and last traded at $416.03, with a volume of 21138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $415.29.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Roku from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.54.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.81, for a total value of $314,860.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,385,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total transaction of $24,072,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,543 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,048.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,334,637 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Roku by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of -355.30 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

