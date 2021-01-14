Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 355 by UBS Group

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 355 target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROG. Barclays set a CHF 395 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 325 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 358.86.

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

