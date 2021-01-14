Robert W. Baird Raises BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $110.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMRN. BidaskClub upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.91.

BMRN stock opened at $81.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $68.25 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. The firm had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $133,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,369,306.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,017,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,496,000 after purchasing an additional 848,740 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 329,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 182,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

