Robert Frederick Baldock Sells 200,000 Shares of Monument Mining Limited (MMY.V) (CVE:MMY) Stock

Monument Mining Limited (MMY.V) (CVE:MMY) Director Robert Frederick Baldock sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$24,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 682,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$81,870.

Robert Frederick Baldock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 20th, Robert Frederick Baldock sold 33,000 shares of Monument Mining Limited (MMY.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total transaction of C$2,970.00.

CVE:MMY traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$0.12. The company had a trading volume of 170,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,840. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09. Monument Mining Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.04 and a 52 week high of C$0.14.

Monument Mining Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metals and other base metal mineral properties in Australia, Malaysia, and Canada. The company primarily focuses on the gold deposits, as well as explores for copper and iron deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Selinsing gold portfolio, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects; the Mengapur Copper and Iron project located in Pahang state, Malaysia; and the Murchison gold portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects located in the Murchison region, Western Australia.

