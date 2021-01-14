RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 2,219 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,155 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.7% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $28,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.09. 1,994,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,884. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.88. The stock has a market cap of $158.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.26.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

