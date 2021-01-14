RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 164 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,905 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 206.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $147.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.61. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,288,395 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

