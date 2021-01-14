RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.70. 1,335,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.12. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $152.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $296,558.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.84.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

