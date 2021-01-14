RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 211.0% during the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 100,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,145 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 562.9% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 924,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 785,032 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $1,326,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 249.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,559,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,920 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFV traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $49.03. 1,756,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

