RNC Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 41,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 74,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.64. The company had a trading volume of 12,509,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,718,859. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.77. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $49.18.

