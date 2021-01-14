RNC Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.06.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded down $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $207.02. 2,073,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The stock has a market cap of $145.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.44 and a 200-day moving average of $176.93.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

