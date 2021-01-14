RNC Capital Management LLC Has $7.35 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,967 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 2,206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $2.33 on Wednesday, hitting $355.04. 1,958,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,410,015. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $345.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.90.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.50.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

