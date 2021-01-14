RNC Capital Management LLC Has $38.84 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,078,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,911 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises 2.4% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $38,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 60.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cross Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

In other Corning news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $209,586.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,852.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $855,545.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,840.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,550 shares of company stock worth $2,452,425 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GLW traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,629,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,581. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 185.85, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.18. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $38.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

