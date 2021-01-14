RNC Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,638,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,968 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,108,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,252,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.54. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $54.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

