RNC Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastern Bank increased its stake in General Electric by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 96,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 30,265 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in General Electric by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,141,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,626,000 after buying an additional 110,975 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,481,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in General Electric by 318.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 88,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 67,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,850,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,963,453. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $101.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus boosted their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.