RNC Capital Management LLC Buys 355,492 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 477.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 429,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,492 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $21,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 39.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 33,650.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,790,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,019. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $61.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.42.

In other Lincoln National news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,930,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

